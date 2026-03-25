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Regulatory Departments Must Prepare For The Digital-First Era In Europe
IT Investments And Hiring Pose New Questions
Mar 25 2026
•
By
Urtė Fultinavičiūtė
Companies must invest in regulatory IT to keep pace with evolving requirements
(Shutterstock)
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