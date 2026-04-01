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Why India Is Considering The Essential Commodities Act For Pharma Amid Iran War
US And Europe Could Face Higher Prices
Apr 01 2026
•
By
Vibha Ravi
Indian Pharma Is Suffering Repercussions Of The US-Israel Coalition's Attack On Iran
(Shutterstock)
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