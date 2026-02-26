EU HTA Regulation: How To Make The Most Of Joint Scientific Consultations

 
• By Francesca Bruce
  
Pharmaceutical companies have sought advice through joint scientific consultations in order to prepare for joint clinical assessments. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Market Access

More from Pink Sheet