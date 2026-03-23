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Canada Seeks To Include Impact On Informal Caregivers In Drug Value Assessments
Mar 23 2026
•
By
Neena Brizmohun
Canada wants to expand the evidence base used when assessing the value of drugs
(Shutterstock)
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