Canada Seeks To Include Impact On Informal Caregivers In Drug Value Assessments

 
• By Neena Brizmohun
  
Flag Of Canada With Pills And Capsules
Canada wants to expand the evidence base used when assessing the value of drugs (Shutterstock)
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