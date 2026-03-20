NICE To Reassess English Funding Rejections Of Leqembi And Kisunla After Successful Appeals

 
• By Neena Brizmohun
  
Alzheimer's Disease And Picture Of Brain On Blocks
Leqembi and Kisunla target early-stage Alzheimer’s disease (Shutterstock)
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