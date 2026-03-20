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NICE To Reassess English Funding Rejections Of Leqembi And Kisunla After Successful Appeals
Mar 20 2026
•
By
Neena Brizmohun
Leqembi and Kisunla target early-stage Alzheimer’s disease
(Shutterstock)
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