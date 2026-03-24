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Obesity Drugs: A Missed Opportunity In England For Outcomes And Spending?
Mar 24 2026
The poorly planned roll out of obesity drugs through England's NHS means that patients may not see the hoped for health outcomes.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
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