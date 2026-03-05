Lilly Employer Program For Zepbound Seeks Broader Coverage Without PBMs

 
• By Cathy Kelly
  
Lilly hopes the program will significantly add to employer-sponsored coverage of obesity drugs. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from PBMs

More from Market Access