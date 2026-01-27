Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Insurance CEOs In The Hot Seat: House Hearings Emphasize Rx Access, Not Prices
Jan 27 2026
•
By
Laura Helbling
and
Michael McCaughan
Cigna CEO David Cordani testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on lowering health care costs.
(Screenshot of Energy and Commerce Committee Broadcast)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Pricing Debate
More from United States