Insurance CEOs In The Hot Seat: House Hearings Emphasize Rx Access, Not Prices

 
• By Laura Helbling and Michael McCaughan
  
Cigna CEO David Cordani testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on lowering health care costs. (Screenshot of Energy and Commerce Committee Broadcast)
