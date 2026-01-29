New Irish Pharma Pacts Aim To Cut Delays For Innovative And Generic Drugs

 
• By Francesca Bruce
  
The Irish pharmaceutical industry has struck two new agreements that will speed up market entry of new innovative medicines. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Pricing Debate

More from Market Access