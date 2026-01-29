Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
New Irish Pharma Pacts Aim To Cut Delays For Innovative And Generic Drugs
Jan 29 2026
•
By
Francesca Bruce
The Irish pharmaceutical industry has struck two new agreements that will speed up market entry of new innovative medicines.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Pricing Debate
More from Market Access