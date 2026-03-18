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Too Big To Fail: Hospitals’ Outsize Reliance On 340B Revenue Frustrating Legislative Reforms
Mar 18 2026
•
By
Cathy Kelly
Rep. Buddy Carter wants hospitals to align on a clear 340B-eligible patient definition.
(Screenshot of House Energy and Commerce Committee Broadcast)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
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