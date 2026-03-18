UK MHRA-NICE Aligned Pathway: No Surprise ‘Exam Questions’ For Market Access

 
• By Francesca Bruce
  
Companies, England's HTA body and the UK regulator can together 'set the exam questions' on evidence ahead of time through integrated advice. (Shutterstock)
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