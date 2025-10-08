Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Close
Search
Search
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Non-Opioid Analgesics Guidance On Chronic Pain: One Trial Plus Confirmatory Evidence May Be Enough
Oct 08 2025
•
By
Laura Helbling
The guidance breaks down the indication discussion into three groupings: condition-specific indications, group-specific indications, and general chronic pain claims.
(Shutterstock)
More from Approval Standards
More from Pathways & Standards