Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Senate HELP Report Maps US FDA Reform Agenda Ahead of User Fee Reauthorizations
Feb 17 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
A Senate committee report provides a road map for FDA reforms with user fee renewals coming in 2027.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Approval Standards
More from Biosimilars & Generics