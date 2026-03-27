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US FDA Denies Tradipitant Hearing, Says Not Enough Efficacy, Safety Data For Gastroparesis
Mar 27 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
Vanda's tradipitant data cannot support a gastroparesis indication, the FDA said.
(Shutterstock)
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