US FDA Denies Tradipitant Hearing, Says Not Enough Efficacy, Safety Data For Gastroparesis

 
• By Sue Sutter
  
Gastrointestinal pain
Vanda's tradipitant data cannot support a gastroparesis indication, the FDA said. (Shutterstock)
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