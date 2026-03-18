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US FDA’s New Approach Methodologies Framework Rests On Four Validation Pillars
Mar 18 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
The FDA is encouraging drug developers to explore alternatives to animal testing.
(Shutterstock)
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