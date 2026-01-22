After Push To Expand ‘Real-Time’ Application Review Beyond Oncology, STAR Gets No Takers

 
• By Michael McCaughan
  
Five of the six applicants for the STAR program were determined to be ineligible. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Review Pathways

More from United States