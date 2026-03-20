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National Priority Vouchers: Amid Scrutiny, US FDA Sets Meeting On Makary’s Signature Program
Mar 20 2026
•
By
Bridget Silverman
The US FDA is ready to hear public comments on the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher program.
(Shutterstock)
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