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Regenxbio Asks Accelerated Approval Questions Amid US FDA Leadership Uncertainty
Mar 17 2026
•
By
Andrew McConaghie
Will FDA Commissioner Martin Makary clarify the use of accelerated approval after Vinay Prasad leaves?
(Shutterstock)
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