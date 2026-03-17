Regenxbio Asks Accelerated Approval Questions Amid US FDA Leadership Uncertainty

 
• By Andrew McConaghie
  
Will FDA Commissioner Martin Makary clarify the use of accelerated approval after Vinay Prasad leaves? (Shutterstock)
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