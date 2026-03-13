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TolerogenixX’s MIC-Lx Cell Therapy Among Four Promising Drugs To Win EMA PRIME Designations
Mar 13 2026
•
By
Neena Brizmohun
The PRIME scheme is designed to help drug developers generate robust data
(Shutterstock)
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