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BsUFA IV Talks Scheduled For Early April, Is ‘America First’ Coming?
Mar 20 2026
•
By
Derrick Gingery
BsUFA IV negotiations likely will not last as long as prescription drug and generic drug renewal talks.
(Shutterstock)
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