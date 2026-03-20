BsUFA IV Talks Scheduled For Early April, Is ‘America First’ Coming?

 
• By Derrick Gingery
  
BsUFA IV negotiations likely will not last as long as prescription drug and generic drug renewal talks. (Shutterstock)
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