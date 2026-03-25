GDUFA IV: US FDA Worries About Revenue Shortfalls, Industry Does Not

 
• By Derrick Gingery
  
The FDA warned industry about the consequences of continued under-collection of GDUFA fee revenue. (Shutterstock)
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