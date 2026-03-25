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GDUFA IV: US FDA Worries About Revenue Shortfalls, Industry Does Not
Mar 25 2026
•
By
Derrick Gingery
The FDA warned industry about the consequences of continued under-collection of GDUFA fee revenue.
(Shutterstock)
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