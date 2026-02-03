More America First Fees: US FDA Proposes GDUFA Facility Fee Waiver For Domestic Construction

 
• By Derrick Gingery
  
The FDA wants to use GDUFA facility fees to encourage domestic manufacturing. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from User Fees

More from United States