US FDA Says One-Fifth Of Review Staff Lost In 2025

 
• By Derrick Gingery
  
The reviewer departures are another data point for assessing the impact of new administration policies on the FDA. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from User Fees

More from United States