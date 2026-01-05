Generics Bulletin
A ‘Head Spinning’ Year: How US FDA’s Ad Enforcement Blitz Reshaped Drug Promotion
Jan 05 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
perspectives 2026
Biopharma companies should be more cautious, but need not hide under the bed, when it comes to advertising and promotion in 2026.
