A ‘Head Spinning’ Year: How US FDA’s Ad Enforcement Blitz Reshaped Drug Promotion

 
• By Sue Sutter
  
Hiding under the bed
Biopharma companies should be more cautious, but need not hide under the bed, when it comes to advertising and promotion in 2026. (Shutterstock)

