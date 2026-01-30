Pink Sheet
Accelerated Approvals Perked Up While US FDA Excelled At Being Average In 2025
Jan 30 2026
Bridget Silverman
While most US FDA performance metrics for novel agents matched the 10-year average, accelerated approvals increased in 2025.
