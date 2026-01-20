Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
It’s About Time: US FDA’s Review Speed For Novel Approvals In 2025
Jan 20 2026
•
By
Bridget Silverman
and
Nancy Pham
perspectives 2026
The FDA met nearly all of its PDUFA goals for novel products in 2025.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Pink Sheet Perspectives
More from Pink Sheet