Denali’s Avlayah Offers Broader Treatment Of Hunter Syndrome, Evidence Of US FDA Flexibility

 
• By Joseph Haas
  
Denali obtained FDA approval in Hunter syndrome through accelerated approval. (Shutterstock)
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