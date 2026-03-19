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US FDA Probes Skin Reactions With CNPV Approval Of Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy Higher Dose
Mar 19 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
and
Bridget Silverman
The FDA continues to emphasize the speed of CNPV application reviews from the time of filing, not the time of submission.
(Shutterstock)
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