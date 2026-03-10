Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA Inconsistency? Leucovorin’s Magnitude Of Effect Rewarded, Idebenone Needs New Trial
Mar 10 2026
•
By
Bridget Silverman
The US FDA's approval decisions are upending expectations in rare disease drug development.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Complete Response Letters
More from Rare Diseases