Last Minute Course Shifts, Focus On Unknowns: What Sponsors Should Learn From Prasad’s Interventions

 
• By Sarah Karlin-Smith
Drug Review Profile: Nuvaxovid. Nuvaxovid box and vial.
Novavax's unique Nuvaxovid approval may represent the beginning of a new era in less predictable vaccine and drug regulation under the Trump Administration. (Shutterstock)

More from Drug Review Profiles

More from US FDA