Amgen’s Lung Cancer Treatment And Two Orphans Among Drugs Awaiting EMA Verdict

 
• By Vibha Sharma
  
Concept of EMA European Medicines Agency. Drugs evaluation and quality control, standards compliance department.
Half-dozen medicines are up for an EMA decision on their potential marketing approval (Shutterstock)
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