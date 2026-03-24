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Amgen’s Lung Cancer Treatment And Two Orphans Among Drugs Awaiting EMA Verdict
Mar 24 2026
•
By
Vibha Sharma
Half-dozen medicines are up for an EMA decision on their potential marketing approval
(Shutterstock)
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