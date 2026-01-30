EMA Backs Sanofi’s Rezurock After Initial Rejection On Advice From External Experts

 
• By Eliza Slawther
  
The EMA took account of advice from external clinicals with expertise in treating GVHD when reassessing Rezurock (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from EU CHMP

More from Product Reviews