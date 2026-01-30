Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
EMA Backs Sanofi’s Rezurock After Initial Rejection On Advice From External Experts
Jan 30 2026
•
By
Eliza Slawther
The EMA took account of advice from external clinicals with expertise in treating GVHD when reassessing Rezurock
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from EU CHMP
More from Product Reviews