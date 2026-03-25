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Neurology Treatments From Scholar Rock & Sanofi Among Drugs Up For EMA Oral Explanations
Mar 25 2026
•
By
Vibha Sharma
Oral explanations give companies a chance to respond to any outstanding CHMP concerns
(Shutterstock)
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