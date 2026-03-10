Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Compliance Countdown Begins In EU For Revised Pharmacovigilance Guidance
The US regulator also announced the availability of ICH E2D(R1)
Mar 10 2026
•
By
Neena Brizmohun
A revised pharmacovigilance guidance will come into effect in the EU soon
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Post-Marketing Regulation & Studies
More from Pink Sheet