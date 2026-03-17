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Mail Not Enough? US FDA Considers New In-Home Opioid Disposal Requirements
Mar 17 2026
•
By
Aakash Babu
The FDA may require more in-home opioid disposal options aside from flushing them down the toilet.
(Shutterstock)
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