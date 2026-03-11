Pink Sheet
Novo Gets US FDA Rebuke Over ‘Systemic Failures’ In Drug Safety Reporting
Mar 11 2026
•
By
Manas Mishra
Novo is undertaking a multi‑pronged effort to address the US FDA's complaints over safety reporting flagged in a warning letter.
(Shutterstock)
