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Regulatory Hold For China’s Most Advanced Domestic Semaglutide Biosimilar Over ‘Data Protection’
Mar 31 2026
•
By
Dexter Jie Yan
Jiuyuan Gene's semaglutide biosimilar hits regulatory roadblock before reaching China market
(Shutterstock)
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