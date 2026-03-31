Regulatory Hold For China’s Most Advanced Domestic Semaglutide Biosimilar Over ‘Data Protection’

 
• By Dexter Jie Yan
  
Jiuyuan Gene's semaglutide biosimilar hits regulatory roadblock before reaching China market (Shutterstock)
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