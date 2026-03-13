Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
Depleted US FDA Vaccine Adcomm OKs New Flu Vaccine Strains, Flags Need For Broader Coverage
Mar 13 2026
•
By
Bridget Silverman
The 2026-2027 influenza vaccine's three components will be different from the last northern hemisphere season.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from US Advisory Committees
More from Product Reviews