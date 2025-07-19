Generics Bulletin
Don’t Look Back: US FDA AdComm Offers No Flexibility For Rexulti’s Post Hoc Bid In PTSD
19 Jul 2025
•
By
Bridget Silverman
An FDA advisory committee voted against Otsuka's bid for brexpiprazole to become the first new therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder in more than 20 years.
(Shutterstock)
