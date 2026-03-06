Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA Official Lists Adcomm Grievances, Then An ODAC Is Scheduled
Mar 06 2026
•
By
Sue Sutter
Too many advisory committee members do not do their homework before a meeting, one FDA official said.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from US Advisory Committees
More from United States