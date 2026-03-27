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US FDA Should Show Its Work on AdComm Conflict of Interest Decisions, GAO Says
Mar 27 2026
•
By
Bridget Silverman
A US GAO report urged the FDA to publish guidance on advisory committee conflict of interest assessment.
(Shutterstock)
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