Bayesian Methods In Clinical Trials Require Strong Justification And Early Engagement With US FDA

 
• By Sue Sutter
  
Borrowing a book
An FDA guidance discusses Bayesian methods of borrowing in clinical trials. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Clinical Trials

More from United States