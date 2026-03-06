Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
EMA Pushes For Faster, Safer Clinical Trial Approvals During Public Health Crises
Mar 06 2026
•
By
Eliza Slawther
EMA guidance aims to prevent clinical trial disruptions in public health emergencies
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Clinical Trials
More from R&D