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EMA Rolls Out Trio Of Tools To Accelerate Drug Development Under PRIME Scheme
Mar 19 2026
•
By
Neena Brizmohun
New tools in the PRIME scheme are designed to help drug developers stay on track
(Shutterstock)
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