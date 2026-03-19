EMA Rolls Out Trio Of Tools To Accelerate Drug Development Under PRIME Scheme

 
• By Neena Brizmohun
  
Group Of Scientists In The Laboratory
New tools in the PRIME scheme are designed to help drug developers stay on track (Shutterstock)
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