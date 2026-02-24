Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
EU’s 11% Clinical Trial Increase Goal Seen As ‘Absolute Minimum’ By Industry
Feb 24 2026
•
By
Vibha Sharma
EU can unlock major economic and health gains by adopting more ambitious clinical trial targets
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Clinical Trials
More from R&D