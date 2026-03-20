Industry Shows Appetite For Speedier EU Approval Of Multinational Trials

Regulators Adapt To Rising Demand

 
• By Vibha Sharma
  
Business, Technology, Internet and network concept. Young businessman working on a virtual screen of the future and sees the inscription: Clinical trial
Commercial trial sponsors account for all applications to the FAST-EU pilot to date (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Clinical Trials

More from R&D