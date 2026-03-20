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Industry Shows Appetite For Speedier EU Approval Of Multinational Trials
Regulators Adapt To Rising Demand
Mar 20 2026
•
By
Vibha Sharma
Commercial trial sponsors account for all applications to the FAST-EU pilot to date
(Shutterstock)
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