Can AI And Real-World Data Tame The ‘Wild West’ Of Neonatalogy?
Mar 02 2026
•
By
Bridget Silverman
The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) setting lacks consistent standards of care, but generates a huge amount of high quality electronic health record data.
