Can AI And Real-World Data Tame The ‘Wild West’ Of Neonatalogy?

 
• By Bridget Silverman
  
The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) setting lacks consistent standards of care, but generates a huge amount of high quality electronic health record data. (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Real-World Evidence

More from Review Pathways