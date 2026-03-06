Redactions In Public-Facing EU Clinical Trial Synopsis Show ‘More Care’ Is Needed

Draft Guide Targets Better Compliance With CTR Transparency Rules

 
• By Vibha Sharma
  
Spectrum of colorful wooden blocks aligned on a rustic old wood table. Japan Colors set. Background or cover for something creative, diverse, and in multiple variations. Shallow depth of field
Sponsors have developed their own formats for trial synopsis documents (Shutterstock)
Pink Sheet Podcast

Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.

Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".

SpotifyApple PodcastsWebsite

More from Clinical Trials

More from R&D