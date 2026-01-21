Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
US FDA Finally Backs Minimal Residual Disease Endpoint For Accelerated Approval In Myeloma
Jan 21 2026
•
By
Manas Mishra
The draft guidance emerged after a 2024 advisory committee meeting on the subject.
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Clinical Trials
More from United States