Pink Sheet
Scrip
Medtech Insight
HBW Insight
Generics Bulletin
In Vivo
Generics Bulletin
HBW Insight
In Vivo
Medtech Insight
Pink Sheet
Scrip
‘Valuable Flexibility’: EMA’s Stepwise Pediatric Plans Most Impactful In Rare Diseases & Oncology
Feb 23 2026
•
By
Vibha Sharma
The stepwise approach applies only when key information needed to define a pediatric plan is missing
(Shutterstock)
Learn what's happening at the US FDA. On the go.
Derrick Gingery and the team bring you a weekly "Drug Fix".
More from Clinical Trials
More from R&D